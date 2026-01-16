2026 summer in Hyderabad to have moderate rains and severe heatwaves

Hyderabad: The first half of summer this year will be filled with rains with expected heat, while the second half of summer will be relatively drier but with extreme heatwaves, according to the Telangana Weatherman.

Local weather enthusiast T Balaji, known as Telangana Weatherman, has forecasted the weather for summer 2026 and said that the sea temperatures will be warming up by the second half of February.

The first half of summer, which starts from mid-February and extends till April, “will be rainy and normal summer heat is expected,” the weatherman said.

The second half of summer in Hyderabad, mainly May, is expected to be “DRIER with MASSIVE HEATWAVES” from May to mid-June.

The summer this year will be presumably similar to that of 2023, with monsoon season likely to start later than usual, he added.