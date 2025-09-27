203 prisoners among 60288 graduates at BRAOU convocation

Hyderabad: A record 60,288 students, including 32,373 women and seven transgender learners, will be conferred degrees and diplomas at the 26th Convocation of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) on September 30.

Among them, 203 prisoners, including 168 undergraduate and 35 postgraduate students will also receive their degrees after completing their studies while serving sentences in prisons across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Remarkably, two prisoners have won gold medals/book prizes for their academic excellence.

BRAOU established study centres in prisons

BRAOU has established study centers in Cherlapalli Central Prison (Telangana) and Rajahmundry, Kadapa, and Nellore central prisons (Andhra Pradesh), providing inmates an opportunity for reformation through education.

Telangana Governor and University Chancellor Jishnu Dev Varma will preside over the convocation and present PhD degrees, gold medals, and book prizes, while IGNOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Uma Kanjilal will deliver the convocation address.

The convocation will also see the conferment of Honoris Causa on noted Telugu lyricist and poet Goreti Venkanna, and international peace educator Prem Rawat.

This year, 53 PhD and two M.Phil. scholars will also receive their research degrees, while 86 gold medals – including 67 for women – will be awarded.

BRAOU using blockchain tech to issue certificates

For the first time, BRAOU will issue certificates using blockchain technology, ensuring secure digital storage and easy access for graduates.

Since its inception in 1982–83, the university has awarded over 5.91 lakh degrees, making it one of the leading open universities in India.