209 Hindus killed in Sambhal since 1947, claims Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing the Winter Session of the Assembly on Monday, December 16, stated that 209 Hindus have been killed in communal incidents in Sambhal since 1947.

He elaborated on the history of violence in the region, saying, “Riots started in Sambhal from 1947. One person was killed in 1947, six more in 1948. Between 1958 and 1962, several riots took place, and five people were killed in 1976. In 1978, 184 Hindus were burnt alive in mass violence, leading to curfews lasting several months. Riots continued into the 1980s, which claimed more lives — one in 1980, one in 1982, and four in 1986. Violence persisted in 1990-1992, with five deaths, and in 1996, with two more deaths.”

He criticised Opposition parties for attempting to create tension over religious matters, particularly in Sambhal. Referring to recent developments, he said, “On the court’s instructions, a survey was conducted peacefully in Sambhal on November 19, 21, and 24. The survey, being conducted under the court’s direction, will reveal the truth.”

CM Yogi accused the Opposition of trying to mislead the public. “Those shedding crocodile tears today never stood for justice back then. The truth cannot be hidden forever. We have said that a judicial enquiry will be conducted and eventually the truth will come out,” he said.

What happened in Sambhal

A survey was conducted at the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid after a Hindu Supreme Court lawyer claimed that it was originally a temple which was demolished to build a mosque.

This court directive was issued despite the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act of 1991, which aims to preserve the religious character of places of worship as they were on August 15, 1947.

As days passed by, objections were raised to the survey carried out by the court commissioner. On November 24, a group of residents opposed a team of land surveyors from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) who were sent to the Shahi Jama Masjid following a court order to investigate claims that a Hindu temple existed beneath the mosque.

On December 10, a large-scale protest broke out which eventually turned violent as clashes broke out between demonstrators and security forces. Protesters reportedly pelted stones, torched vehicles, and allegedly fired at police.

Communal crime down by 99 per cent in UP, says Yogi

Yogi Adityanath also pointed to Uttar Pradesh’s improved law and order situation under his government. Citing NCRB data, Yogi Adityanath said, “From 2017 onwards, there has been a 97–99 per cent reduction in communal riots in Uttar Pradesh. There have been no major riots in the state since 2017, unlike during the Samajwadi Party’s tenure from 2012 to 2017, when 815 communal riots occurred, leading to 192 deaths. Between 2007 and 2011, under the BSP’s rule, there were 616 communal incidents with 121 deaths.”

