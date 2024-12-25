209 million views! Most-watched Pakistani drama OST of 2024

Islamabad: The year 2024 has been a landmark one for the Pakistani entertainment industry. With stellar content and unforgettable performances, the industry has delivered exceptional dramas to viewers both at home and abroad. Fans from India, the Middle East, and other parts of the world have showered love on Pakistani dramas and their original soundtracks (OSTs), which have been on repeat for millions.

Among the plethora of hit OSTs this year, one stands tall as the most-watched of 2024: ‘Tera Mera Hai Pyaar Amar’ from the drama Ishq Murshid. The soulful track, featuring the magnetic voice of its singer Ahmed Jahanzeb, has garnered an astounding 209 million views on YouTube, making it the only song to cross the 100-million mark on the platform this year.

Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem (Instagram)

More About Ishq Murshid

The drama Ishq Murshid, starring Bilal Abbas Khan and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem in lead roles, has taken Pakistani television by storm. With its unique storytelling that intertwines Sindhi culture, comedy, romance, and socially relevant themes, the drama has captivated audiences across the globe.

It achieved record-breaking TRPs and amassed nearly 2 billion views across platforms, solidifying its status as one of the greatest successes in Pakistani television history.

Produced by Moomal Shunaid and Momina Duraid, under the banners of Moomal Productions and MD Productions, Ishq Murshid aired on HUM TV and was penned by the talented writer Saira Raza, with the visionary Farooq Rind at the helm as the director.

The performances of Bilal Abbas Khan and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem were lauded by critics and fans alike.