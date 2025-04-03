20K police personnel to be deployed for Ram Navami in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As many as 20,000 police personnel will be deployed for the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra on April 6. The Yatra will commence at 1 pm from Sitaram Bagh to Hanuman Gymnasium.

The organising committee has been urged to arrange a trial run with the vehicles in advance. Since the police department is monitoring security with the help of drones, anyone who wants to use drones should obtain permission from the local police in advance.

In a coordination meeting held at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) on Thursday, April 3, Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand urged the organisers to use regular sound systems instead of a DJ system, considering public welfare.

A joint control room will be set up in the ICCC building to monitor the Shobha Yatra. Anand asked all government departments to take steps to ensure that the Shobha Yatra ends successfully without any problems.

He said that special security arrangements would be made at all major intersections and problematic areas along the Shobha Yatra route, along with continuous monitoring through CCTV cameras.

The commissioner asked the organisers and people to follow the rules during the Shobha Yatra and celebrate the festival with devotion. The organizers of the Shobha Yatra should take appropriate precautions regarding the height of the idols.

Following the coordination meeting, the police commissioner, representatives of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Bhagynagar Sri Ramanavami Utsav Samiti inspected the route for the yatra.