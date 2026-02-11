21 cheated of Rs 15.34 lakh with promise of jobs abroad; four booked

The accused, including the owner of a private firm, collected money from the victims by promising them overseas employment.

Representational image

Thane: A case has been registered against four persons in Maharashtra’s Thane district for allegedly cheating at least 21 job-seekers of Rs 15.34 lakh, an official said on Wednesday, February 11.

The accused, including the owner of a private firm, collected money from the victims by promising them overseas employment, he said.

A man recently approached the Bhiwandi City police station, claiming that he and many others were cheated by Sanjaykumar Ratankumar, his colleague Ayan and two unidentified women with the promise of jobs abroad.

“The complainant was shown a false agreement for a helper’s job at Marina Mall in Kuwait and was also given a forged visa,” the official said.

Police said at least 21 persons were allegedly duped after being assured employment in various foreign countries. “The total amount involved in the fraud is Rs 15,34,000,” the official said.

A probe is underway, he added.

