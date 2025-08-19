21 killed in rain-related incidents across Maharashtra in last 5 days

Mumbai: Rain-related incidents have claimed the lives of 21 persons in Maharashtra in five days starting August 15, with Nanded district alone accounting for seven deaths, an official report said on Tuesday.

Parts of the state, including capital Mumbai and its adjoining districts, have been witnessing heavy rains over the past few days, especially the last two days.

A report issued by the state disaster management department about the situation said the state reported one death on August 15, while three deaths occurred the next day (August 16).

On August 17, seven people lost their lives, followed by three and six deaths on August 18 and 19, respectively, taking the total toll to 21.

District-wise, casualties were as follows: Nagpur (1), Mumbai suburbs (2), Yavatmal (2), Nanded (7), Washim (1), Buldhana (1), Amravati (1), Bhandara (1), Akola (1), Beed (1), Mumbai city (1), Raigad (1) and Sindhudurg (1).

Wall or house collapse, lightning strikes, flooding, being swept away in swollen rivers and landslides are some of the prominent causes of deaths. Notably, Nanded district alone accounted for seven deaths, largely due to drowning incidents.

Twelve animals also perished in rain-related incidents, while 10 persons sustained injuries.

The report added that Jagbudi river is flowing above the danger mark, while several other rivers including Vashishti, Shastri, Kajali, Kodvali and Bav were flowing above the warning level in Ratnagiri. Ulhas river in Thane, Savitri and Kundalika in Raigad have also crossed the warning levels, while Amba in Raigad is flowing above the danger level.

Rescue operations are underway with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams deployed in Palghar, Nanded and other districts, where hundreds of people have been shifted to safer locations. Temporary shelters and food arrangements have been made for displaced residents, officials said.

A red alert has been issued for Mumbai city, its suburbs, Thane, Chandrapur, Raigad and Ratnagiri for the next 24 hours, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, while Palghar, Nashik, Kolhapur, Satara and Nandurbar remain under orange alert.