21 Muslim majority countries call for halt to Israeli strikes on Iran

The Muslim majority countries across the Arab and African regions have united to make a joint statement demanding an end to Israeli hostilities against Iran. The member states in the joint statement include those who have diplomatic relations with Israel and tensions with Iran.

In a statement reported by Xinhua news agency, a coalition of foreign ministers from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, and Chad called the recent Israeli strikes on Iran a “dangerous escalation,” warning that the ongoing conflict threatens peace across the region, and conveying security concerns.

The statement declares a “categorical rejection and condemnation of Israel’s recent attacks on the Islamic Republic of Iran since the 13th of June 2025.” The coalition further claims that the “unprecedented escalation of tensions in the Middle East” is a direct result of “the ongoing military aggression of Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Calling Israel’s strikes violations of international law, including the UN Charter, the collective of foreign ministers emphasised the importance of state sovereignty, territorial integrity, and non-violent conflict resolution in the region.

The statement promotes the creation of a Middle East zone free of all nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction (WMDs), demanding all regional countries join the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (of which Israel is not a member).

The coalition concluded that a return to peaceful nuclear negotiations is the only way to keep Iran’s nuclear capabilities in check.

The Zionist regime and Iran have been trading missiles since Friday, June 13, resulting in massive civilian casualties on both sides of the conflict. Upcoming Iran-US nuclear negotiations have been cancelled since the start of the regional war, while the US continues to aid Israel in its strikes on Iran.