21 Thai citizens killed in Hamas attacks on Israel: PM

The Prime Minister conveyed his condolences for yet another Thai worker's passing in a post on X, bringing the total number of casualties to 21.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th October 2023 1:37 pm IST
21 Thai citizens killed in Hamas attacks on Israel: PM
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin

Bangkok: Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Thursday confirmed that 21 citizens have died in the Hamas militant group’s attacks on Israel and added that his government was working on finding other ways to evacuate.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said: “I would like to express my condolences to one more Thai worker who has died, now bringing the total to 21.”

Also Read
22 Americans killed, 17 missing after Hamas attack in Israel: White House

He said that aside from plane evacuations, officials have been working to find alternative modes of transport like boats or cars to to get Thai citizens out of Israel and into Jordan.

MS Education Academy

“But both lanes are still highly dangerous as they pass through areas of active conflict,” rettha added.

He also confirmed that his government has sent additional officials to assist with the evacuation of Thai citizens by plane.

“This is the best choice at this time. To be as fast and safe as possible.”

Meanwhile, the first group of Thai nationals returning home have departed from Israel, the Prime Minister informed, adding that they expected to arrive later in the day.

An estimated 30,000 Thai citizens work in Israel.

On Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry in Bangkok said at least 14 Thais are believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas militants.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th October 2023 1:37 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button