21-yr-old Indian-American driver held for sexual assault in US

New York: A 21-year-old Indian-American driver has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a female juvenile during a food delivery in California.

Identifying Sandeep Sandeep, a resident of Sunnyvale, California, as the “primary suspect,” the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) in a statement on Wednesday said, “The investigation revealed that while working as a food delivery driver, the suspect forced his way into the motel room during a delivery, and sexually assaulted the female juvenile.”

The incident occurred on October 21 in Alameda. SJPD’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit (SAIU) detectives and patrol officers located and arrested the suspect that same evening in Campbell, about 70 kilometres away.

The suspect was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for assault with intent to commit a sex crime, sexual battery, and false imprisonment, the SJPD statement said.