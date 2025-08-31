21 yrs after husband’s disappearance, HC directs bank to release benefits to wife

Hyderabad: In a significant relief to a cancer-stricken woman whose husband has been missing for more than 21 years, the Telangana High Court has directed Indian Bank to release all terminal benefits due to the family and provide a compassionate appointment to one of her children.

The petitioner, Vanapatla Sugunakumari from Khammam, filed a petition after her husband, a bank officer, went missing in 2004.

Indian Bank refused to release retirement benefits

Despite police confirmation of his disappearance and a legal heir certificate obtained in 2012, Indian Bank had refused to release the retirement benefits or grant compassionate employment to the petitioner’s children.

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka, after hearing the case, held that under the Indian Evidence Act, a person missing for over seven years is presumed dead legally.

Also Read Telangana cabinet clears Azharuddin, Kodandaram for MLC posts

Taking into account the petitioner’s cancer condition and the prolonged hardship faced by her family, the court ordered the bank to pay all pending dues within eight weeks and grant a suitable job to one of her children based on their qualifications.

Director of Sainik Welfare fined

Furthermore, the court imposed a fine of Rs. 50,000 on the Director of Sainik Welfare for failing to act on the appeals submitted by the petitioner’s family.