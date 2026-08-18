22 bottles of Scotch seized in Kapra black-marketing case

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri District Enforcement officials of the Prohibition and Excise Department seized 22 bottles of expensive Scotch whisky from a person allegedly involved in selling liquor at higher prices in the Shakti Nagar-RK Puram area of Kapra.

Acting on credible information, Malkajgiri Enforcement CI Kotamma and her staff searched the residence of Radha Kurusha Samal, reportedly associated with the Defence services. During the search, officials found and seized 22 bottles of premium Scotch liquor.

During questioning, the officials found that the bottles had allegedly been procured from a military canteen and sold at a premium of Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 per bottle. Malkajgiri Enforcement Assistant Commissioner Pradeep Rao said the suspect and the seized liquor were handed over to the Kapra Excise Station for further action.