22 crore! Who owns most expensive car in India? Not Ambanis

Mumbai: Indian billionaire Yohan Poonawalla has added a stunning Rolls Royce Phantom VIII Extended Wheelbase (EWB) to his collection. This custom luxury car, worth Rs. 22 crore, is now the most expensive car in India, beating others owned by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.

What Makes This Car Special?

The Phantom VIII EWB is a masterpiece of craftsmanship and elegance. Painted in a striking Bohemian Red shade, it features a solid gold Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament, brushed silver alloy wheels, and a custom-painted “P” insignia to represent the Poonawalla family name.

One of its standout features is the Privacy Suite, a rare option that adds a partition between the driver and rear passengers. Although Rolls Royce had discontinued this feature, Poonawalla specially requested its inclusion, making his car even more exclusive.

An Incredible Car Collection

Yohan Poonawalla is a car enthusiast with 22 Rolls Royce cars in his collection, including:

Rolls Royce Spectre Electric Coupe, India’s first electric Rolls Royce, finished in metallic green.

Phantom VII EWB, owned in blue and black.

Two Phantom Drophead Convertibles, one in white and one in black.

Other Luxuries

Apart from his cars, Poonawalla also owns a 30,000-square-foot mansion in South Mumbai, worth Rs. 400-750 crore, which he plans to use as a secondary home.

Poonawalla’s latest purchase surpasses Nita Ambani’s Rs. 12 crore Rolls Royce. His passion for luxury and attention to detail make him one of India’s most notable car collectors.