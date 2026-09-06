22 held for Hyderabad cockfight; Rs 35 lakh cash, phones seized

The police found that the organisers were running an old poultry farm and were rearing roosters specifically for cockfighting.

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Police and suspects at Hyderabad cockfight bust with seized cash and phones.
Adibatla police with accused arrested for cockfight.

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force Shamshabad, in coordination with Adibatla Police, has arrested 22 people for organising cockfights, an activity banned in India. The police seized vehicles, knives and cash, all worth Rs 35 lakh.

The arrests followed a raid by the police on a gambling den in Manneguda under Adibatla police limits, where roosters and gamblers were found on Saturday, September 5.

The police found that the organisers were running an old poultry farm and were rearing roosters specifically for cockfighting.

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The organisers invited gamblers from Andhra Pradesh and various places, provided lunch and made arrangements for them. They formed teams to organise cockfighting and gambling (playing cards) activities.

Following the raids, the police recovered Rs 3,60,510 in cash, 31 live roosters worth Rs 9 lakh, 146 cock knives, three cars, three two-wheelers, 20 mobile phones, and one notebook for keeping score. The main organiser and landowner are currently absconding.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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