22 held for Hyderabad cockfight; Rs 35 lakh cash, phones seized

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force Shamshabad, in coordination with Adibatla Police, has arrested 22 people for organising cockfights, an activity banned in India. The police seized vehicles, knives and cash, all worth Rs 35 lakh.

The arrests followed a raid by the police on a gambling den in Manneguda under Adibatla police limits, where roosters and gamblers were found on Saturday, September 5.

The Commissioner's Task Force Shamshabad, in coordination with Adibatla Police, arrested 22 people on Saturday, September 5, for organising cockfights. The police seized vehicles, knives and cash, all worth Rs 35 lakh.



The cockfight was uncovered during a raid by the police on a… pic.twitter.com/98zm4jX2AP — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 6, 2026

The police found that the organisers were running an old poultry farm and were rearing roosters specifically for cockfighting.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Also Read Hyderabad: Rooster engaged in cockfight sees happy ending

The organisers invited gamblers from Andhra Pradesh and various places, provided lunch and made arrangements for them. They formed teams to organise cockfighting and gambling (playing cards) activities.

Following the raids, the police recovered Rs 3,60,510 in cash, 31 live roosters worth Rs 9 lakh, 146 cock knives, three cars, three two-wheelers, 20 mobile phones, and one notebook for keeping score. The main organiser and landowner are currently absconding.