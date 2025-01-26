Hyderabad: Rooster engaged in cockfight sees happy ending

Hyderabad: A rooster engaged in a cock-fight had a happy ending after a good samaritan won it in an auction with the intent of raising it. What’s interesting is the auction was ordered by a judge after the rooster was rescued by police just before a cock-fight during the Sankranti festivities.

What happened

On January 12, the Moinabad police, on credible information of a cockfight in a fruit orchard in Azeez Nagar locality raided the spot and seized a rooster, Rs 10,000 in cash, 12 small knives used for the cock-fight, 5 motorbikes, and 6 cell phones.

Eight persons were arrested for engaging roosters in a cockfight. However, they received station bail afterwards.

Rooster’s fate in question

Police however could not understand what to do with the bird. As a last option, they produced it before the metropolitan magistrate’s court in Upparpally.

The magistrate ordered an auction in which 12 persons participated. The bids which started at Rs 300 went on till Rs 2,300.

Good samaritan comes to help rooster from being killed

A person named Ramakrishna from Gaganpahad won the successful bid and secured the rooster for himself.

When the magistrate asked Ramakrishna about his plans for the bird, he answered he intended to keep it at his relative’s farmhouse. He also revealed that his participation in the bidding was motivated by a desire to prevent it from being slaughtered for meat.

Ramakrishna is the vice-president of the Telangana Bar and Restaurants Owners’ Association.