22 Indians among crew of 2 vessels hijacked off Yemen, Somalia

New Delhi: Two commercial vessels carrying a total of 22 Indian nationals have been hijacked by armed pirates in separate incidents off Yemen and Somalia, a senior shipping ministry official said Friday, August 21.

The Indian crew members aboard both vessels are safe, according to the latest information available, the official said.

The Eritrea-flagged oil products tanker M T Sibu 1, carrying 20 crew members, including 16 Indians, was hijacked in the Gulf of Aden on August 20, about 30 nautical miles off the Yemeni coast, the official said.

The crew also includes one Syrian, one Sudanese and one Iraqi national, while the nationality of another seafarer has yet to be confirmed.

A second vessel, the Cameroon-flagged M/V LUTUF, was hijacked on August 17 off Somalia’s Puntland coast, according to the official. The vessel has 10 crew members, including six Indians.

The shipping ministry official quoted above said, “As reported by Recruitment and Placement Service Licence (RPSL) agency – S K S Krishi Marine Services (Opc) Private Limited, six armed pirates are presently onboard the vessel (M.T. Sibhu-1) and have taken control of the vessel.”

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The RPSL agency has been advised to submit an incident report and subsequent periodic updates through the e-Navik online marine casualty reporting system, the official said.

Maritime tracking information indicates the tanker was approached by an unauthorised vessel before control of the ship was lost. The incident occurred as piracy activity off Somalia and in the Gulf of Aden has increased this year.

A second vessel, the Cameroon-flagged M/V LUTUF, was hijacked on August 17 off Somalia’s Puntland coast, according to the official and maritime security reports. The vessel has 10 crew members, including six Indians.

“The vessel is reported to have been boarded by eight pirates, armed with AK-47 type weapons and operating from two skiffs.

“The crew initially mustered in the citadel. However, the pirates gained access and subsequently brought them to the bridge. The vessel is currently under pirate control. No injuries have been reported thus far,” he said.

The vessel was seized about 3½ nautical miles off Marraya in Puntland’s Eyl district and was subsequently taken toward Somalia’s Nugaal coast, according to a Somali official cited by The Associated Press. The crew includes six Indians, one Turkish national, one Georgian national and two Serbian security guards.

Cargo ship M/V LUTUF was carrying Turkish weapons, communications, and satellite equipment and destined for a Turkish military training facility in Mogadishu. The 10-person crew included nationals from India, Turkey, Georgia, and Serbia.

The hijackers – eight armed men suspected of involvement in a previous hijacking – steered the ship toward the Nugaal coast.

The renewed threat adds to security pressures already facing commercial shipping in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and wider Indian Ocean region, where vessels have also had to contend with attacks linked to the conflict in Yemen.

The two hijackings also come as Indian seafarers face heightened security concerns elsewhere in the region, including the Strait of Hormuz, where tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States have disrupted one of the world’s most important shipping corridors.

The developments are particularly significant for India, which has become the world’s second-largest supplier of seafarers after the Philippines. The 2026 BIMCO-ICS Seafarer Workforce Report estimates that India supplies 311,936 seafarers, underscoring the country’s large exposure to risks affecting merchant crews worldwide.