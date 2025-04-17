22 Naxalites arrested, explosives seized in Chhattisgarh

Separate joint teams of security personnel were involved in these two actions.

Published: 17th April 2025 2:32 pm IST
Representative Image

Bijapur: Twenty two Naxalites have been arrested and explosive materials seized from them at three places in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, police said on Thursday.

Seven lower rung cadres were apprehended on Tuesday from a forest near Tekmetla village under Usoor police station area, when a joint team of the CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action- an elite unit of CRPF) and local police was out on an area domination operation, an official said.

Six other Naxalites were arrested from forts in Belchar village under Jangla police station limits, while nine cadres were nabbed from a forest in Kandakarka village under Nelasnar police station area on Tuesday, he said.

Tiffin bombs, gelatin sticks, detonators, electric wires, batteries, Maoist pamphlets and other items were recovered from the arrested Naxalites, aged between 19 and 45 years, the official said.

