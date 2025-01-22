22 US states sue over Trump’s move to eliminate birthright citizenship

Washington: 22 Democratic-leaning states, including California and New York, filed lawsuits on Tuesday, January 21, in an attempt to block US President Donald Trump’s plan to end birthright citizenship in the United States.

These challenges come a mere day after Trump took office and announced a series of executive orders aimed at overhauling US immigration policies.

Among the most contentious orders signed by Trump is the move to discontinue the automatic granting of citizenship to individuals born on US soil, a right granted by the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.

If enforced, the order would prohibit federal agencies from issuing citizenship documents, such as passports and certificates, to children born to mothers who are in the country illegally or temporarily, and whose fathers are neither US citizens nor permanent residents.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta declared the order “blatantly unconstitutional” and “un-American,” as he announced the lawsuit in federal court in Massachusetts.

“We are seeking immediate court intervention to block this order and protect the constitutional rights of American-born children,” Bonta said. “The President has overstepped his authority, and we will hold him accountable.

In addition to California’s lawsuit, a similar suit was filed in Washington state, while the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other advocacy groups lodged their challenge in New Hampshire.

The 14th Amendment, adopted after the Civil War to guarantee the rights of former slaves and their descendants, clearly states, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

Trump’s executive order, if upheld, would take effect 30 days after being signed. However, the president acknowledged the likelihood of legal battles during the signing ceremony.

“I think we have strong grounds, but we’ll see how it plays out,” Trump said when asked about potential lawsuits.

The former president also falsely claimed that the United States is the only country to grant birthright citizenship, a statement that contradicts established facts.

(With inputs from PTI)