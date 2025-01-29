22-yr-old held for bike theft in Hyderabad’s Humayun Nagar

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old history-sheeter was arrested by Humayun Nagar police on Wednesday, January 29 for theft of a Duke bike.

The police received a complaint on January 17 from Pulipati Srikanth, a resident of Vijaynagar colony, Asif Nagar, saying that his Duke bike was stolen in the middle of the night from where it was parked. Upon looking through CCTV footage it was found that unknown culprits committed theft of the bike between 2:55 am and 3:05 am.

Police were able to track down the offender and recovered two Duke bikes worth Rs 5 lakh. The accused has been identified as Duppati Mahesh, a resident of UB Colony, Ammasari Venkat Reddy Nagar, Boduppal in Ranga Reddy district. He was booked under Section 303 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for theft.

Mahesh has previously been booked under 20 cases since 2018. He has been booked under several police stations under sections 356, 379, and 382 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) with various charges relating to theft.