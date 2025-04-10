22-yr-old Hyderabad woman loses over 3L to fake Flipkart job website

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old woman from Hyderabad lost over 3 lakh to a fake Flipkart job website.

She paid Rs 3.56 lakh to fraudsters posing as representatives of a fake Flipkart-affiliated portal.

How the scam unfolded

The Hyderabad woman received a WhatsApp message from an account named ‘Global Online Jobs from Flipkart Internet Private Limited’ offering a part-time opportunity.

The message included a link to a dubious website where she was asked to pay a nominal Rs 200 registration fee. Shortly after, she received a Rs 100 “commission,” a tactic designed to gain her trust.

Encouraged by the initial payout, she was persuaded to invest larger sums—first Rs 1,000 (earning a Rs 250 return) and later Rs 5,000 with the promise of higher profits.

To make the scheme appear legitimate, scammers added her to a “VIP group,” where fabricated screenshots of earnings were shared to create a false sense of credibility.

Also Read SBI in Hyderabad prevents digital arrest fraud, saves doctor from losing Rs 30L

Hyderabad woman made multiple payments to fake Flipkart job website

Over time, the victim transferred multiple payments. The total payments reached Rs 3,56,680.

When she tried to withdraw her earnings, the fraudsters demanded additional payments for “processing fees” and “taxes.”

Realizing she had been duped, she filed a complaint with the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police.

How to protect yourself

Whenever a job offer is received, check its authenticity on official company websites.

Since legitimate employers never ask for registration fees or investments, never make upfront payments.

Always beware of too-good-to-be-true offers, as high returns for minimal effort are major red flags.