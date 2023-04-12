2,20,000 passengers to pass through Kuwait airport during Eid Al-Fitr break

The most travelled destinations during the Eid holiday are Dubai, Istanbul, Jeddah, Cairo and Doha.

Kuwait: About 2,20,000 passengers are expected to pass through Kuwait International Airport (KIA) during the upcoming Eid Al-Fitr holiday, between April 20 to April 25, local media reported.

The Kuwait Director General of the General Directorate of Civil Aviation, Eng. Saleh Al-Fadaghi said that around 1,800 flights, will be operating during this period and the most travelled destinations during the Eid holiday are Dubai, Istanbul, Jeddah, Cairo and Doha, Arabic daily Al-Qabas reported.

For traffic management, he said that an action plan has been drawn up that includes organizing annual leave for employees, supervisors, and a support team for quick intervention in resolving problems, rewarding distinguished employees, and benefiting from Saad Al-Abdullah Airport for charter and private flights.

Al-Fadaghi explained that the most prominent arrangements for the summer travel season are the rationing of vacations for employees and leaders in supervisory positions, so that they do not exceed 30 percent of the total employees.

