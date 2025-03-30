222 commuters arrested for drunk driving in Cyberabad

A total of 163 two-wheelers, 9 three-wheelers, 48 four-wheelers, and 2 heavy vehicles were seized.

Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 30th March 2025 4:44 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: As the drive against drunk driving continues, Cyberabad traffic police arrested 222 offenders on Saturday, March 29. A total of 163 two-wheelers, 9 three-wheelers, 48 four-wheelers, and 2 heavy vehicles were seized.

Among the offenders, 13 were found with dangerously high blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging from 200 mg/100 ml to 550 mg/100 ml. These individuals were arrested and will be presented before the court.

Drunk driving is a punishable offence under Section 185 of the MV Act, with penalties including a fine of up to Rs. 10,000 and/or imprisonment for up to six months. Repeat offenders face the suspension of their driving licenses for a minimum of three months or permanently.

The Cyberabad traffic police emphasized the dangers of drunk driving pointing out that alcohol impairs vision, reduces caution, and encourages risky behaviour, all of which can lead to accidents, often with fatal consequences.

