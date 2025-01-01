Hyderabad police book 1,415 drunk driving cases on New Year’s Eve

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police witnessed a surge in drunk driving cases during New Year’s Eve with 1,415 cases booked followed by 839 in Cyberabad and 619 in Rachakonda.

During one such check, Hyderabad police apprehended a heavily intoxicated biker whose breathalyzer reading shocked officers at an astounding 550 mg/100 ml, far above the legal limit. The biker’s vehicle was seized, and a case was registered sparking a wave of reactions on social media.

The police emphasized the dangers of drunk driving pointing out that alcohol impairs vision, reduces caution, and encourages risky behaviour all of which can lead to accidents, often with fatal consequences.

Cyberabad records 839 drunk driving cases

In Cyberabad, out of a total of 839 drunk driving cases, two-wheeler drivers accounted for the majority with 685 cases, followed by 131 involving four-wheelers, 18 for three-wheelers, and 5 against heavy vehicles.

Among the offenders, 366 individuals had blood alcohol levels exceeding 100 mg/100 ml, 24 exceeded 300 mg/100 ml and 4 surpassed 500 mg/100 ml. Most cases were reported from areas including RC Puram, Madhapur, Kukatpally, Miyapur, Narsingi, Alwal, Jeedimetla, and Medchal.

Hyderabad’s Rachakonda police record 619 cases

In Hyderabad’s Rachakonda, most drink-and-drive cases involved two-wheelers, accounting for 526 out of the 619 cases reported, said the police. Additionally, 64 offenders were driving four-wheelers while 26 were operating three-wheelers.

Notably, the highest number of cases were reported in the Malajgiri division and LB Nagar with no females involved in any of the incidents across all vehicle types.

Police reports from Hyderabad’s Rachakonda note that most drink-and-drive offenders were aged 21-30, followed by 201 cases in the 31-40 age group.

Drunk driving is a punishable offence under Section 185 of the MV Act, with penalties including a fine of up to Rs. 10,000 and/or imprisonment for up to six months. Repeat offenders face the suspension of their driving licenses for a minimum of three months or permanently.

Further, the Hyderabad police urged motorists to avoid driving under the influence and to consider alternatives such as public transport, cabs, auto rickshaws, or bike taxis for a safer journey home.