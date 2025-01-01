Hyderabad police stunned by man’s breath test results during drink-and-drive check

Hyderabad: In a bizarre incident that has taken the internet by storm, a heavily intoxicated biker was caught by the police in Hyderabad last night during a routine drunk-driving check. The breathalyzer reading left the officers astonished, registering an unprecedented 550 mg/100ml, far exceeding the permissible limit.

The man riding the bike with the number plate, TS09EK3617, was stopped near Vengalarao Park at 10.50 pm last night.

The police seized his bike and filed a case, leaving social media abuzz with comments like, “How much have you drunk, bro?” The incident quickly became a talking point on social media, with netizens reacting with humor and disbelief.

The Hyderabad police reported a surge in drink-and-drive violations on New Year’s Eve celebrations with young adults aged between 21 and 30 years accounting for the majority of the cases.

The majority of drink-and-drive cases involved two-wheelers, accounting for 526 out of the 619 cases reported. Additionally, 64 offenders were driving four-wheelers, while 26 were operating three-wheelers.

Only three cases involved lorries or trucks under Hyderabad’s Rachakonda, said the police. Notably, no females were involved in any of the cases across all vehicle types.

The Rachakonda traffic police, as part of a city-wide crackdown on drunk driving, set up checkpoints to curb violations. Young adults emerged as the most frequent offenders, emphasizing the need for targeted awareness campaigns.

Young adults majority offenders of drink and drive law

The age-wise breakdown of drink-and-drive offenders in Hyderabad’s Rachakonda revealed that the highest number of offenders, 262, were aged between 21 and 30 years, followed by 201 cases involving individuals aged 31 to 40 years.

The police further added that under the commissionerate in Hyderabad, 41 to 50 age group accounted for 109 cases, while 30 offenders were aged between 51 and 60 years, and 3 were aged between 61 and 70 years. Only 12 cases were reported among those aged 18 to 20, and minors accounted for just 2 cases.