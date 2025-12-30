229 illegal liquor bottles seized at Pahadishareef

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department officials on Monday, December 29, seized 229 bottles of illegal liquor during vehicle checks at Pahadishareef in Hyderabad.

According to officials, the checks were conducted on the Pahadishareef-Hyderabad Airport road. The liquor was being smuggled into the city from Goa, Haryana and Delhi without payment of local taxes.

The department has launched extensive checks to prevent the illegal smuggling of liquor by air, rail and road into the city ahead of the New Year celebrations. So far, more than 300 bottles of non-duty paid liquor have been seized in and around the city.