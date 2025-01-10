23 held for cyber fraud worth Rs 5.29 crore in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As many as 23 persons involved in a cyber fraud worth Rs 5.29 crore have been arrested by the cybercrime unit of the Hyderabad police.

The accused were natives of five states including Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka. They booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) and the IT Act including 66 C, 66 D IT Act, & Sec. 111(2)(b), 308(2), 318(4), 319(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2).

These offences pertain to Job fraud, digital arrest and trading fraud. The police seized cash worth Rs 40,000, 25 mobile phones, 45 sim cards, 28 passbooks, 23 debit and credit cards, one laptop, three QR codes and five stamps.

Hyderabad police’s cybercrime units coordinated with police teams from the states and conducted operations based on specific intelligence. Following the arrests, Rs 39 lakh were refunded to victims in three cases.