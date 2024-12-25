Telangana: Techie loses Rs 4.15 lakh to cyberfraud

Hyderabad: A software engineer from Mahabubabad in Telangana fell prey to a online gold trading scam and lost Rs 4,15,000 to cyber fraudsters recently.

The victim identified as P Devender, who works as a software engineer in Hyderabad, alleged that on December 15, he received a message on WhatsApp from an unknown number along with links to a website to register for gold trading.

Initially, Devendra ignored the message and did not respond. However he kept receiving details of gold trading and how profitable it was.

The fraudsters made him believe that about 68 persons were bidding for gold and he could make a huge profit. The software engineer believed them and transferred Rs 4.15 lakh from different accounts to the account number sent by the fraudsters.

The next day, they again asked him to send Rs 4.75 lakh. Realising that he was cheated, Devender filed a complaint with the Mahabubabad town police.