23 soldiers reportedly missing after cloud burst in Sikkim

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 4th October 2023 9:53 am IST
Cloud burst in Sikkim
Cloud burst in Sikkim- IANS

Gangtok: At least 23 soldiers are reportedly missing after a sudden cloud burst over the Lhonak Lake in Sikkim on Wednesday, a defence spokesman said.

The spokesman said that the cloud burst triggered a flash flood in the Teesta River in Lachen Valley.

Some army establishments along the valley have been affected and efforts are on to confirm the details.

Release of water from the Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in water level upto 15-20 feet high downstream, the Army PRO said.

“Sudden increase in water level has led to Army vehicles parked at Bardang near Singtam getting affected.Twenty-three personnel have been reported missing and some vehicles are reported submerged under the slush. Search operations are underway.”

Further details of the disaster are awaited.

