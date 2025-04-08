23-year-old dies in road accident at Langer Houz

Hyderabad: In a tragic road accident, a 23-year-old man lost his life in Langer Houz on Sunday night.

The victim who is identified as D. Eshwar was a resident of Sainagar, Gudimalkapur. He was riding a motorcycle with his friend when the accident occurred.

Eshwar along with his friend K. Shyam was on his way to meet someone when their bike collided with a GHMC tipper near Langer Houz.

The impact left both riders severely injured and they were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

Unfortunately, Eshwar succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to the crash.