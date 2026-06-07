23-year-old woman dies by suicide in Hyderabad hostel; beau held

Hyderabad: Gachibowli police arrested a man in connection with the suicide of a 23-year-old woman at a co-living hostel in Hyderabad.

The arrest was made following a complaint filed by Devarampally Ravi Kumar regarding the death of his niece, Molli Durga, who was staying at Elite Co-Living Hostel in Gachibowli.

Hyderabad woman argued with beau before jumping from hostel

According to police, Durga was in a relationship with Sai Kumar Posti, a delivery executive. Investigators said the couple often had disagreements over his alleged behavior and harassment.

An argument reportedly took place between the two on the night of June 5 over Sai Kumar’s alcohol consumption.

Soon after the quarrel, Durga allegedly jumped from the hostel building at around 10 pm. She suffered serious injuries and was shifted to a private hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared her dead.

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Family seeks action

In the complaint, the victim’s family alleged that continuous harassment by the accused led to the incident. They requested the police to take action.

After conducting a preliminary inquiry and examining the complaint, Gachibowli police registered a case against Sai Kumar Posti and arrested him.

The accused has been booked on charges of abetment of suicide.

Further investigation is going on.