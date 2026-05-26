Telangana minister inaugurates working women’s hostel in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka inaugurated the Working Women’s Hostel “Sakhi Nivas” and One Stop Center “Sakhi Centre” at Road No. 12, Banjara Hills in Hyderabad as part of Women’s Festivals celebrations.

The programme was attended by MP Anil Kumar Yadav, MLA Danam Nagender, Women’s Commission Chairperson Vijayalakshmi, Child Commission Chairperson Seeta Dayakar Reddy, and other officials.

Speaking at the event, the minister said the government is establishing Working Women’s Hostels to provide safe accommodation for women coming to Hyderabad from rural areas in search of jobs and employment opportunities.

She informed that the hostel has accommodation facilities for around 150 women. Special arrangements have also been made for mothers who come with young children.

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The minister said the Telangana government is giving top priority to women’s safety, dignity, self-confidence, and economic independence. She added that some people are criticizing women’s progress, but such criticism cannot stop women’s empowerment.

Seethakka stated that the state government increased the interest-free loan limit for women’s groups from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. She said employment opportunities such as rice mills, petrol bunks, and women’s supermarkets are being provided to women’s groups.

The minister said the government’s goal is to empower women as a force for wealth creation. According to her, when women’s income increases, families become stronger and the state becomes prosperous.

She also revealed that solar power plants established under women’s groups will be inaugurated on Wednesday. In Madhira constituency, the inauguration will be done by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka.

Minister Seethakka further said that on June 5, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will provide RTC buses to women. She called upon people to highlight the success stories of women from villages across Telangana and said the state’s progress depends on women’s upliftment.