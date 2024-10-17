2,367 killed, 11,088 injured by Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon: Health Ministry

Beirut: The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon since the beginning of the Hezbollah-Israeli conflict on October 8, 2023, reached 2,367, while injuries went up to 11,088, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the death toll from Israeli airstrikes on different areas in Lebanon on October 15 reached 17 while injuries stood at 182, the Ministry added on Thursday.

It noted that three people were killed and 92 others wounded in the south, while nine were killed and 49 injured in the Nabatieh governorate, Xinhua news agency reported.

It added that five people were killed and 26 injured in the Bekaa Valley. In the Baalbek Hermel governorate, 15 people were wounded.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has been conducting an unprecedented, intensive air attack on Lebanon in an escalation with Hezbollah.

Since October 8, 2023, Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been exchanging fire across the Lebanese-Israeli border amid fears of a broader conflict as the war between Hamas and Israel continues in the Gaza Strip.

The aerial campaign is an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of its offensive on the Gaza Strip, in which Israel has killed over 42,400 people, most of them women and children, since a Hamas attack last year.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel’s relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, it expanded the conflict on October 1 by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon.