24 hours to 47 years: How couples in UAE divorced in 2021

A couple in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) divorced just one day after tying the knot, making it the shortest marriage recorded in the emirates, last year. Another couple filed for divorce after being married for 47 years and it was the longest marriage that ended in 2021.

According to the Ministry of Justice in the United Arab Emirates, the cases are among the 648 divorce cases recorded in the UAE in 2021, in the federal courts of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah.

The total number of marriages, as opposed to divorces at the same time was recorded at 4,542.

194 divorce cases involved ex-pats, while 311 divorce cases involved Emirati couples and 15 divorce cases were between female citizens and non-citizens, the MoJ said.

Authorities reported various reasons for broken marriages that lasted from one to 15 days. However, Psychology experts state that infidelity or extra-marital affairs, lack of preparation and commitment, poor or lack of communication, physical and verbal abuse, social media, failure to assume responsibilities by either of the spouses and unrealistic expectations may have been the reasons for early breakups.