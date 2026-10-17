24 Indian sailors safe after tankers hit in Hormuz, Romania

All 24 Indian sailors aboard two vessels involved in separate incidents in the Strait of Hormuz and Romania are safe, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Friday, October 16.

In a post on X, Sonowal said crude oil tanker MT ST 3, carrying 15 Indian sailors, was struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday. In a separate incident on Wednesday, October 14, chemical tanker YARA J, carrying nine Indian sailors, was hit by a drone at Sulina Anchorage in Romania.

Also Read Two Indians missing after drone attack on tanker off Oman

“Thankfully, all 24 Indian nationals across both vessels are completely safe with no casualties or injuries,” Sonowal said. He added that authorities were monitoring both incidents and remained in contact with the ship management companies to ensure the safety and well-being of the crew.

⚠️ IMPORTANT UPDATE ⚠️



On Oct 16, crude oil tanker MT ST 3, carrying 15 Indian seafarers, was struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz; additionally, an incident on Oct 14 involved chemical tanker YARA J, carrying 9 Indian seafarers, hit by a drone at Sulina Anchorage,… — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) October 16, 2026

India condemns attacks on commercial shipping

On Thursday, October 15, India condemned attacks on maritime navigation and commercial shipping amid the escalating conflict in West Asia, describing them as “legally and morally indefensible”.

Addressing the United Nations Security Council’s quarterly open debate on the Middle East, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, called for an immediate de-escalation of hostilities and urged all parties to resolve the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

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India also called for an end to attacks on commercial vessels, seafarers and civilian infrastructure. It stressed that freedom of navigation and the safe, unimpeded flow of maritime commerce through international waterways must be upheld in accordance with international law.

“The safety and security of seafarers remains a priority for the Government of India, and these recurring attacks risk further aggravation of a very volatile situation,” Parvathaneni said.

Two Indian sailors missing after Oman tanker attack

Meanwhile, two Indian sailors remained missing following a drone attack on the Nicaragua-flagged tanker MT Petro Dolphin at Sohar Anchorage in Oman on Sunday, October 11. Of the 11 Indian crew members aboard, nine were rescued and reported safe, Sonowal said.

The Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI) identified the missing sailors as Amit Singh and Bir Bahadur Yadav. In a post on X, the union said their families were still waiting for news about their whereabouts.

The Embassy of India in Oman said it was closely monitoring the situation and remained in contact with the relevant authorities.

The union has also urged the International Maritime Organization to establish a fast-track procedure for repatriating the mortal remains of seafarers who die abroad, citing delays that prolong the suffering of bereaved families.

#Still_Praying_Stil_Waiting.

The pain is unimaginable.

MT Petro Dolphin hit by a drone on 11 Oct at Sohar Anchorage. Two Indian seafarers still missing — Amit Singh & Bir Bahadur Yadav.

Amit’s family has not moved from prayer, waiting for news that he is safe.

If you can hear and… pic.twitter.com/s8JqXNmPII — FSUI (@FSUIINDIA) October 16, 2026

The incidents come amid heightened maritime security concerns in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway between Iran and Oman through which a significant share of global oil shipments passes. Repeated security threats in the region have raised concerns over the safety of commercial shipping and the potential disruption of energy supplies.