Two Indians missing after drone attack on tanker off Oman

The incident follows a separate projectile strike on MT Valthera in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Ships anchored on calm waters with a distant mountain in the background.
Vessels transit the Strait of Hormuz near Musandam, Oman. Photo: Reuters

Muscat: Two Indian seafarers remain missing after a drone attack on the tanker MT PETRO DOLPHIN at Sohar Anchorage in Oman on Sunday, October 11, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

The tanker was carrying 11 Indian crew members when it came under attack. Nine Indian seafarers have been rescued and are safe, while search-and-rescue operations are continuing to locate the two missing crew members.

In a post on X, Sonowal said the local Coast Guard was conducting search-and-rescue operations. He added that he was coordinating with the relevant authorities to support the efforts to find the missing seafarers.

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The incident comes amid heightened maritime security concerns in the region. On Sunday, another tanker, the Marshall Islands-flagged MT Valthera, carrying 11 Indian seafarers, was struck by an unidentified projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire on board. All 11 crew members were reported safe, according to Sonowal.

The circumstances surrounding both incidents are being monitored by the authorities.

On Saturday, October 10, all 22 Indian crew members aboard the Panama-flagged crude oil tanker MT GEM NO. 2 were reported safe following a drone attack at Sharjah Anchorage in the UAE.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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