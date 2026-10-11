Two Indians missing after drone attack on tanker off Oman

Muscat: Two Indian seafarers remain missing after a drone attack on the tanker MT PETRO DOLPHIN at Sohar Anchorage in Oman on Sunday, October 11, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

The tanker was carrying 11 Indian crew members when it came under attack. Nine Indian seafarers have been rescued and are safe, while search-and-rescue operations are continuing to locate the two missing crew members.

Also Read All 22 Indians rescued after oil tanker incident off UAE coast

⚠️ IMPORTANT UPDATE ⚠️



On Oct 11, tanker MT PETRO DOLPHIN, carrying 11 Indian seafarers, was subjected to a drone attack at Sohar Anchorage.



While nine of our Indian crew members have been successfully rescued and are safe, two Indian nationals currently remain missing.… — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) October 11, 2026

In a post on X, Sonowal said the local Coast Guard was conducting search-and-rescue operations. He added that he was coordinating with the relevant authorities to support the efforts to find the missing seafarers.

The incident comes amid heightened maritime security concerns in the region. On Sunday, another tanker, the Marshall Islands-flagged MT Valthera, carrying 11 Indian seafarers, was struck by an unidentified projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire on board. All 11 crew members were reported safe, according to Sonowal.

⚠️ IMPORTANT UPDATE ⚠️



On Oct 11, Marshall Islands-flagged tanker M/T Valthera, carrying 11 Indian seafarers, was struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in an onboard fire.



Thankfully, all 11 of our Indian crew members are reported to be safe. We… — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) October 11, 2026

The circumstances surrounding both incidents are being monitored by the authorities.

On Saturday, October 10, all 22 Indian crew members aboard the Panama-flagged crude oil tanker MT GEM NO. 2 were reported safe following a drone attack at Sharjah Anchorage in the UAE.