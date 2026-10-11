All 22 Indians rescued after oil tanker incident off UAE coast

Abu Dhabi: All 22 Indian crew members aboard the Panama-flagged crude oil tanker MT GEM No. 2 have been rescued following an incident off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Indian Consulate in Dubai said on Sunday, October 11, that all crew members were safe. In a post on X, the Consulate said it was coordinating with UAE authorities and extending assistance to the Indian seafarers.

Also Read Oil tanker with 22 Indian crew attacked near Sharjah; all safe

The Consulate has learnt of an incident involving vessel MT GEM No. 2 off Ras Al Khaimah coast, that had 22 Indian crew members on board.



All crew members have been rescued and are safe. The Consulate is in touch with UAE authorities and is extending all possible assistance… — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) October 11, 2026

The development follows a statement by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, who said the tanker had been subjected to a drone attack at Sharjah Anchorage on October 9. He added that the government was monitoring the situation in coordination with the ship management company.

The incident also draws attention to maritime security challenges in the Gulf region and the Black Sea, where threats to shipping have raised concerns about the safety of seafarers and the uninterrupted movement of commercial goods. Protecting crews and keeping vital shipping routes secure remain important priorities for international cooperation.

The UAE has also conducted rescue operations involving commercial vessels and recreational boats. Previous missions included evacuating 24 tanker crew members following a collision in the Gulf of Oman, airlifting an injured seafarer for medical treatment and rescuing 13 people from a sinking boat.