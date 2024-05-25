24 Indian startups raised $444 million in funding this week

New Delhi: About 24 Indian startups have raised around $444 million in funding during this week, which include five growth-stage deals and 14 early-stage deals.

Two early-stage startups did not disclose the amount raised, Entrackr reported on Saturday.

Last week, about 26 early and growth-stage startups collectively secured around $240 million in funding.

Among the growth-stage deals, seven startups secured around $394.21 million in funding this week. E-commerce major Flipkart secured the highest funding of $350 million from Google.

This was followed by financial services platform Navi, which raised $18 million in debt.

Other startups such as managed accommodation provider Stanza Living, rural financial services firm Save Solution, and NBFC operating in remote rural parts, Dvara KGFS, also raised funding during the week.

In addition, 14 early-stage startups secured funding worth $49.6 million during the week.

SaaS (Software-as-a-service) startup UnifyApps topped the list followed by solar energy platform Soleos Solar Energy, NBFC Varthana, and producer of high-quality Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (SWCNTs) NoPo Nanotechnologies.

The list of early-stage startups also includes — Collective Artists Network, 8chili, Agrilectric, Fix My Curls, and Infinx — which kept the funding amount undisclosed.

City-wise, Bengaluru-based startups led with 14 deals followed by Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Ludhiana, and Chennai.