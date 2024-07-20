21 IndiGo, 3 Air India Express flights cancelled in Hyderabad today

A total of 36 flights have been cancelled, including today's.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 20th July 2024 7:46 pm IST

Hyderabad: As many as 24 flights were cancelled on Saturday, July 20, from Hyderabad to various Indian cities.

Flights from Hyderabad to cities including Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkatta, Thiruvananthapuram, Raipur, Vishakapatnam, Bangalore, Pune and Goa were cancelled even as the airport systems were working well after the IT outage in Microsoft Azure that occurred the previous day.

Also Read
IndiGo cancels 29 flights to, from Hyderabad airport amid Microsoft outage

Of the 24 flights today, 21 belonged to IndiGo Airlines while three were from Air India Express.

MS Education Academy

A total of 36 flights have been cancelled, including today’s.

Earlier, it was reported that the IndiGo Airlines at the Hyderabad airport were issuing handwritten boarding passes due to similar reasons. Many people sarcastically said that it is like living in the ‘prehistoric’ period.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 20th July 2024 7:46 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button