21 IndiGo, 3 Air India Express flights cancelled in Hyderabad today

Hyderabad: As many as 24 flights were cancelled on Saturday, July 20, from Hyderabad to various Indian cities.

Flights from Hyderabad to cities including Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkatta, Thiruvananthapuram, Raipur, Vishakapatnam, Bangalore, Pune and Goa were cancelled even as the airport systems were working well after the IT outage in Microsoft Azure that occurred the previous day.

Of the 24 flights today, 21 belonged to IndiGo Airlines while three were from Air India Express.

A total of 36 flights have been cancelled, including today’s.

Earlier, it was reported that the IndiGo Airlines at the Hyderabad airport were issuing handwritten boarding passes due to similar reasons. Many people sarcastically said that it is like living in the ‘prehistoric’ period.