IndiGo cancels 29 flights to, from Hyderabad airport amid Microsoft outage

Hyderabad: IndiGo Airlines on Friday, July 19, said that they have cancelled as many as 29 flights to and from Hyderabad airport, owing to the global IT outage that disrupted services at various airports across India.

Earlier, it was reported that the IndiGo Airlines at the Hyderabad airport were issuing handwritten boarding passes due to similar reasons. Many people sarcastically said that it is like living in the ‘prehistoric’ period.

Also Read Global IT outage: Handwritten boarding passes issued at Hyderabad airport

As the airline systems across the network were impacted by an ongoing outage in Microsoft Azure, the IndiGo Airlines at Hyderabad airport cancelled flights to Coimbatore, Tirupati, Cochin, Raipur, Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram, Indore, Visakhapatnam, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneshwar, Mangaluru, and Mumbai respectively. At least, three flights were cancelled to Bengaluru.

It also cancelled flights from Tirupati, Coimbatore, Cochin, Jaipur, Raipur, Thiruvananthapuram, Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam, Ahmedabad, Mangaluru, Mumbai, and two flights from Bengaluru.

Airlines report disruption

Airlines in India on Friday reported that their systems across the network are impacted by an ongoing outage in Microsoft Azure. Flyers are advised to reach out to their respective airlines for information on the flights.

Microsoft Azure, or just Azure, is the cloud computing platform developed by Microsoft. It offers management, access, and development of applications and services to individuals, companies, and governments.

“Our systems across the network are impacted by an ongoing issue with Microsoft Azure, which has resulted in increased wait times at our contact centres and airports. You may experience slower check-ins and longer queues,” Indigo said in an advisory.

“We are all hands on deck and are working relentlessly to restore stability and normalcy. Our digital team is also coordinating closely with Microsoft Azure to resolve these issues swiftly. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time,” the advisory added.