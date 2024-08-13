24 students fall ill after consuming mid day meal in Sangareddy

Published: 13th August 2024
Hyderabad: Upto 24 students from the Zilla Parishad High School in Bibipet, Kalher mandal, became ill after consuming their mid-day meal on Monday, August 12.

After consuming the food, they began to vomit and complained of stomach ache, prompting teachers and parents to take them to the local hospital in Narayankhed for medical attention.

Fortunately, their conditions were reported as stable, with some students already discharged while others continued to receive treatment.

According to reports, the students mentioned that the boiled egg and lady’s finger curry served to them tasted stale.

Expressing anger over the incident, the parents of these students said that they were not notified about the situation, even when the students were being taken to the hospital.

