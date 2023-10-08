24 University of Hyderabad researchers among highly cited top 2%

Hyderabad: Twenty-four researchers of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) figured in the global top two percent of highly cited researchers in a study by Stanford University, United States.

There are several varsity professors in the list published by Stanford University, including Professor Goverdhan Mehta, Professor AS Raghavendra, Professor MNV Prasad, Professor Attipalli R Reddy, Professor SR Shetye, Professor D Narayana Rao, Professor K Bhanu Sankara Rao, Professor Pramod K Nayar, Professor Soma Venugopal Rao.

Similarly, Dr Satish Narayana Srirama, Dr M Muthamilarasan, Professor Niyaz Ahmed, Professor Sachin Bhalekar, Professor Alok Singh, Professor Arunasree MK, Professor Lalitha Guruprasad, Professor DB Ramachary, Professor Chandrashekhar Rajadurai, Professor Ashwini Nangia, Professor Anunay Samanta and Dr Suryadevara Nagender Kumar are also mentioned in the list.

As per the study, UoH’s contributions to the global top 2 percent are in multiple fields such as pharmaceutical cocrystals, solid-state assemblies, spectroscopy and dynamics of short-lived species, protein sequence to structure and function correlation, nano/micro scale molecules, green synthetic asymmetric methods and catalysts, molecular epidemiology, the biology of epigenetic gene regulation, nutrigenomics and stress biology of millet species, plant biochemistry environmental biotechnology, photosynthesis and carbon sequestration in higher plants.

Also in, evolutionary algorithms and swarm intelligence techniques, cloud computing and the Internet of Things, wireless sensor networks, ultrafast lasers, dynamical systems and fractional differential equations, Human Rights and Literature, among several others.

Notably, UoH’s Prof Pramod K Nayar is the only Indian university researcher in the field of Literary Studies in the global top 2 percent.

This ranking, considered one the most prestigious worldwide, is based on standardized information on citations, h-index, co-authorship adjusted hm-index, citations to papers in different authorship positions, and a composite indicator (c-score). The October 2023 data update includes more than 2,10,000 researchers from different countries, categorised under 22 scientific fields and 176 subfields.