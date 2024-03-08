240 Palestinian women arrested by Israeli forces since Oct 7

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) have arrested 240 Palestinian women in the West Bank and the territories occupied in 1948 since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, 2023.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, March 8, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club (PPC) said in a statement, “This year is the bloodiest by Israel against Palestinian women.”

“The history of targeting Palestinian women constituted one of the most prominent and systematic policies since the first years of the occupation,” it added.

“The crimes witnessed by Palestinian women throughout the decades of occupation, and the period after October 7 (the beginning of Israel’s war on Gaza) was not an exceptional stage in terms of the level of horrific crimes.”

Regarding the Gaza Strip, the PPC said, “There is no clear estimate of the number of women who were arrested from Gaza, as a number of them were later released, but it is certain that there are women who are still detained in the occupation camps and are subject to enforced disappearance.”

In total, it pointed out that 60 Palestinian prisoners are still languishing in Israeli prisons.

Since the outbreak of its war on Gaza on October 7, the Israeli army has escalated raids and arrest operations in the West Bank, causing confrontations with Palestinians, resulting in the deaths of 424 Palestinians, the injury of about 4,650, and the arrest of 7,490.

The Israeli war on Gaza resulted in an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, causing more than 30,800 deaths, infrastructure destruction, and property loss, according to Palestinian and UN data.

Since October 7, Israel killed 9000 women and injured over 23,000 in Gaza, leaving more than 2100 missing and half a million women homeless, Quds News Network reported.