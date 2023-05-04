24L school students to get Rs 200 cr worth books, uniforms in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said that free distribution of notebooks, textbooks, and school uniforms, that sum up to a cost of Rs 200 crore, among 24 lakh students in Telangana’s government schools will be uptaken.

On Wednesday, during a review meeting with officials of the education department at the Secretariat, the minister said that the free distribution was facilitated by chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao with a generous approach towards the development of the education sector.

“Children studying in primary schools would be provided with workbooks also. The requirement of notebooks for students in high schools was already taken into count and supplies would be made accordingly,” said Sabitha.

Additionally, students will be receiving bilingual textbooks this year along with two pairs of school uniforms, worth upto Rs 150 crore, in total.

Directing that the free distribution be taken up in the presence of parents, and public representatives, Sabitha said that the schools will reopen on June 12 and the new academic year should commence in a festive mode.

Talking about the ‘Mana Ooru-Mana Badi’ programme, the minister asked officials to expedite the arrangements in government schools by June first week.