25 Centres for Development & Empowerment of Women to open in Telangana

Hyderabad: Director General of Police Telangana Anjani Kumar held a meeting with officials of the Women Safety Wing Telangana to discuss the issues relating to safety and security of women and children in the state.

The meeting was attended by Additional DGP Telangana, Shikha Goel and DIG Women Safety Wing Telangana, B Sumathi.

Anjani Kumar appreciated the Women Safety Wing on the path-breaking work done by them in making Telangana one of the safest and most proactive states in terms of Women and Child Safety. The DGP stressed the need to further streamline and strengthen its response mechanism.

Women Help Desks (WHDs) are already functional in 750 police stations in the state and further will be set up in the remaining police stations across Telangana.

“Investigation support for crime against Women (CAW) through technology platforms to bring existing institutional support mechanisms into one place is proposed to be strengthened and streamlined. An independent 24×7 call centre will be set up to assess the satisfaction of the complaints,” Shikha Goel informed the DGP.

Bharosa Centres are presently working in 12 police units and they will be made functional in the remaining districts in a time-bound manner.

Around 25 Centres for Development and Empowerment of Women (CDEW) will be made operational shortly to take up counselling services for Domestic Violence victims in the tri-commissionerates limits.

The monitoring of trials in sexual offences cases through Bharosa has resulted in securing convictions in 23 cases in the year 2022.

Further, improvement in conviction percentage will be achieved through systematic identification of cases across the state.

Further Anti Human Trafficking units which are functional in all 30 units are proposed to have a more focused and targeted approach by identification of hot spots and creating of repeat offenders database and taking effective legal action.

She teams have played a major role in curbing eve teasing and various forms of harassment in public places by systematic working across the State, the officials said

During 2022, 6157 complaints were dealt with by the She Teams of which 521 FIRs were registered. She Teams also conducted 13,471 awareness camps.

Anjani Kumar stressed that the government has accorded the highest priority to crimes against women and children and in order to ensure the safety and security of women and children, WSW shall continue to work closely with all stakeholders.

It was also decided to recognise and reward officers who perform well in the field of Crime against Women and Children.