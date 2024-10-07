250 crores: Know who is getting highest paycheck in Bigg Boss 18

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 premiered on October 6, 2024, with a spectacular grand opening, featuring 19 contestants, including a surprising entry — a donkey named Gadhraj. As fans eagerly await the first full episode tonight, excitement is already brewing both inside and outside the house.

However, the latest buzz isn’t just about the contestants but about the show’s highest earner and it’s not who you might think!

The show’s highest paycheck is Rs 250cr and it’s none other than the charismatic host Salman Khan who’s raking in the big bucks.

Bigg Boss 18 Salman Khan’s Salary

The talk of the town is about Salman Khan’s massive paycheck for hosting the latest season of the popular reality show. The Bollywood superstar has been the face of Bigg Boss since Season 4 in 2010, and his presence has undoubtedly been a major contributor to the show’s continued success. His charm, humor, and knack for handling high-pressure situations in the house have made him an irreplaceable part of the show.

Latest reports suggest that Salman Khan’s salary for Bigg Boss 18 is nothing short of staggering. The actor is expected to rake in close to Rs 250 crore for the entire season, which includes a combination of per-episode fees and a lump-sum contract amount.

With the show typically running for 15 weeks, Salman Khan’s monthly earnings for hosting Bigg Boss 18 are projected to be around Rs 60 crore. This marks a significant increase from his earnings for Bigg Boss 17, where he reportedly earned Rs 150 crore for the entire season.

Interesting Names Enter Show

This year’s Bigg Boss 18 contestants include well-known names such as Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Chahat Pandey, and Shehzada Dhami, among others. With a mix of drama, entertainment, and surprises already in store, viewers are in for a thrilling season ahead.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.