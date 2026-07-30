256 construction workers receive BOCW welfare cards in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Around 256 eligible construction workers from different States were issued Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) welfare cards at a programme held in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police highlighted the various welfare schemes available under the Telangana Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board and urged workers to register to avail the benefits.

He asked builders and construction companies to ensure that every eligible worker is registered with the Welfare Board so they can access the government’s welfare benefits.

He said registered workers are eligible for ESI, EPF, accident insurance, marriage assistance, maternity benefits, compensation in case of accidental and natural death, disability assistance, hospital treatment assistance, funeral assistance, skill development training, free health check-ups, and several other welfare schemes.