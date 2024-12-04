2,600 Agniveers pass out in Hyderabad, 592 in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: A passing out ceremony was held for 2600 Agniveers from the Artillery Centre in Hyderabad and 592 Agniveers from 1 EME (Corps Of Electronic and Mechanical Engineers) Centre in Secunderabad at the end of their 31-week military training. A parade was held at both the centres on Tuesday, December 3.

The Agniveers from the Artillery Centre in Hyderabad are one of the biggest groups to train at any regimental centre in the Indian Army. These soldiers will be inducted into the Regiment of Artillery as gunners.

This is the fourth batch of Agniveers and signals the start of a new chapter in the history of the Indian Army. Commenting on the occasion, Colonel Commandant of the Regiment of Artillery and General Officer Commanding, Jodhpur Sub Area, Major General Punit Mehta highlighted the officers’ role in nation building.

At the Artillery Centre, candidates go through 10 weeks of basic and 21 weeks of advanced military training. The training focuses on physical fitness, firing and handling of various artillery weapons and gun systems along with information technology, English language, cyber security and combat tactics, strategies, and their planning and execution.

The candidates at the EME Centre are trained as technical specialists and are responsible for weapon systems and equipment.

The Agniveers will now be deployed to various field army units across the country.