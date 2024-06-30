262 caught for drunk driving in Hyderabad

Those apprehended include 191 two-wheeler drivers.

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police have apprehended 262 commuters for drunk driving in a large-scale drive.

Drunk driving tests were conducted at various locations under the limits of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate on Saturday night.

Those apprehended include 191 two-wheeler drivers, 11 three-wheeler drivers, 56 four-wheeler drivers, and 4 heavy vehicle drivers.

During drunk driving checking in Hyderabad, twelve offenders were caught with blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging between 300 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml.

All those caught will be produced before the court.

If anybody indulges in driving under the influence of alcohol and causes accidents resulting in fatalities, such persons will be arrested and sent to jail under Section 304 Part 2 IPC (July 1, 2024, onwards Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), for which the maximum punishment is 10 years of jail and a fine, the police said.

During a similar drive on the night of June 22, Cyberabad Traffic Police had apprehended over 385 people for drunk driving.

Those apprehended included 292 bike riders, 80 four-wheeler drivers, 11 three-wheeler drivers, and two heavy vehicle drivers.

