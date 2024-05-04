27 Indian startups secure over $340 million in funding this week

New Delhi: From IPO-bound healthtech platform Pharmeasy to digital lending startup Kinara Capital, at least 27 startups in the country raised more than $340 million in funding this week.

The deals in the domestic startup ecosystem included nine growth-stage deals and 11 early-stage ones.

PharmEasy raised $216 million in a round led by Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), along with others.

Kinara Capital secured $24.4 million from Impact Investment Exchange (IIX) and BlueOrchard Microfinance Fund.

In the healthcare space, Portea Medical secured $19.87 million via a rights issue. Electric vehicle (EV) startup Charge Zone also raised $19 million from British International Investment (BII).

In early-stage funding, food-agri startup Fresh From Farm (F3) raised $2 million with participation from Inflection Point Ventures, aiming to reach Rs 100 crore annual recurring revenue (ARR) by the end of year.

At least 11 early-stage startups raised about $30.31 million this week, according to Entrackr data.

Bengaluru led the startup funding with nine deals, followed by Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.

Last week, nearly 27 startups had secured $222.7 million.