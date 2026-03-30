27-year-old held for selling ganja in Golconda, Langer Houz

The drug was sold in 10 gram packets for Rs 500 to locals, an official said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 30th March 2026 6:52 pm IST

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old man was arrested in Hyderabad’s Golkonda area on Monday for allegedly possessing ganja.

The State Task Force of the Prohibition and Excise Department seized 4.1 kilograms of the drug, a Honda Activa, and two mobile phones from Mohammed Saif, a resident of Qazi Galli.

According to the STF, Saif purchased the ganja from Salman Khan, who hails from Nagpur in Maharashtra, and sold it to local customers, mainly in Golconda and Langer Houz areas.

Subhan Bakery

“Ganja was purchased at Rs 10,000 per kilogram and then sold in 10 gram packets for Rs 500,” said an official.

A case was booked at the Prohibition and Excise Station. Police are on the lookout for Salman Khan, Shaik Abdul Murtaza, Abdul Rahman, Syed Irfan, Mohammed Mohsin, Junaid, and Mohammed Bin Ali.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 30th March 2026 6:52 pm IST

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